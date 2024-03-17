Thrissur IS module operatives were based on ‘spoils-of-war’ concept: NIA

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into an Islamic State (IS) module with operatives from Thrissur and Palakkad has revealed that the group believed in the ancient concept of ‘ghanimah’ -- which in Arabic means the spoils of war. This was submitted by the agency when the NIA court recently considered the bail petition of fifth-accused Saheer E P of Mannarkkad.

The case relates to the busting of the terror group module, formed in 2023, which was allegedly conspiring to target prominent members of society and religious places of other communities. Mathilakath Kodayil Asif, Seyid Nabeel Ahammed, Shiyas T S, Rayees T S and Saheer were arrested. Saheer was picked up for assisting Nabeel, the founder, and another member, Ameer, to go underground after NIA registered the case.

The agency submitted that the accused’s crimes were based on ‘ghanimah’, under which they believed in funding their activities by committing theft and robbery. The module members believed that money gained from stealing was booty that could be used to their benefit, the NIA said.

The central agency said Nabeel was a member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and that he was involved in various offences, including a robbery, committed on April 20, 2023. He was later arrested by state police and lodged in Chavakkad jail. However, after being released on bail he continued in his criminal ways, even arranging funding for IS activities in Kerala.