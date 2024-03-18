6,744 chickenpox cases, 9 deaths in 75 days in Kerala

KOCHI: Kerala has been witnessing a surge in chicken pox cases, with temperatures reaching high levels early this year. Alarmingly, the state reported 6,744 cases of infection and nine deaths, including children, owing to chicken pox — a summertime infection spread by varicella-zoster virus — until March 15.
Last year, the state witnessed a total of four deaths and 26,363 confirmed cases of chickenpox, according to the data with the directorate of health services.
“With the temperature rising, the chances of contracting the disease is high. A contagious disease, chickenpox can spread through physical contact with an infected person. The virus can also be transmitted through the air,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, chairman of the research cell, Indian Medical Association, Kerala.
According to him, certain sections are at a greater risk of developing complications. “The disease can sometimes be dangerous in the case of infants, people with immune suppression and pregnant women owing to potential harm to foetus. In some cases, complications may even lead to death,” he said.
Chickenpox: Prevention vital, vaccination available
“Therefore, prevention is important. Effective vaccination is available,” said Dr Rajeev.
According to Dr Rajeev, patients can help prevent the spread of the disease by isolating themselves until all the skin lesions have healed. “If a person with unhealed skin lesions touches or scratches them and then comes into contact with public surfaces such as door handles, infectious fluid containing live viruses can adhere to the surface,” he said.
Dr Sulphi Noohu, former president of IMA, Kerala, said an outbreak typically occurs before summer. “Almost all seasons see the prevalence of the disease. However, the cases rise in tandem with the surge in temperature. So, it is essential that people remain cautious and take preventive measures,” he said.
“Vaccination can prevent a person from contracting chicken pox. Also, effective treatment options are available,” said Dr Sulphi.
“Treatment and early detection are crucial. The effectiveness of the treatment may decline with the severity of the illness. Vaccination is usually recommended for the senior population and those with comorbidities,” Dr Sulphi added.
Symptoms
Patient may experience body pain, tiredness and loss of appetite. Blisters, that may turn red, may appear first on the head and mouth in most people. Then they appear on the chest and other body parts.
Treatment
Inform health centres immediately and seek treatment if symptoms appear
Avoid contact with others and stay in a clean and ventilated room
Be careful not to poke or burst the abscess
Cover mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing
Consume nutritious food
Avoid self-treatment, take medicines as directed by doctors