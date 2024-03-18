6,744 chickenpox cases, 9 deaths in 75 days in Kerala

KOCHI: Kerala has been witnessing a surge in chicken pox cases, with temperatures reaching high levels early this year. Alarmingly, the state reported 6,744 cases of infection and nine deaths, including children, owing to chicken pox — a summertime infection spread by varicella-zoster virus — until March 15.

Last year, the state witnessed a total of four deaths and 26,363 confirmed cases of chickenpox, according to the data with the directorate of health services.

“With the temperature rising, the chances of contracting the disease is high. A contagious disease, chickenpox can spread through physical contact with an infected person. The virus can also be transmitted through the air,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, chairman of the research cell, Indian Medical Association, Kerala.

According to him, certain sections are at a greater risk of developing complications. “The disease can sometimes be dangerous in the case of infants, people with immune suppression and pregnant women owing to potential harm to foetus. In some cases, complications may even lead to death,” he said.