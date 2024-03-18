North Paravoor Cooperative Bank in Kerala under vigilance scrutiny for corruption

KOCHI: Yet another cooperative bank has come under the scanner with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) registering a case against the secretaries and governing body members of North Paravoor Service Cooperative Bank. The VACB FIR stated that the bank paid Rs 1.49 crore as fees to a lawyer for filing tax to the tune of `27.23 lakh since 2008-09 fiscal.

The FIR was registered by the Ernakulam VACB unit recently under various sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. There are as many as 24 accused persons including two secretaries, a person who availed loans and 21 governing board members, including local CPM leaders.

The accused bank secretaries Krishnakumar P, Jayashri K S, loanee Shainaj Sudheerkumar, board members C P Jayan, V Dileepkumar, T M Sheikh Pareeth, M A Vidyasagar, R Murukeshan, K R Didi, Sindhu Vijaykumar, Sreedevi Apukuttan, K Ramachandran, Gopalakrishnan P K, K M Rajeev, E P Sasidharan, T V Nidhin, Angels M P, Chandrabose K B, Jibu C P, Vijaykumar J, Jyothi Dineesh, Sunil Sukumar K S, Vidyanandan K A and V S Sadanandan. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by N Mohanan, a resident of North Paravoor.

As per the FIR, the secretaries and governing body members of the bank conspired and illegally granted loans to Shainaj and another person named Sarasmohan. According to Vigilance, Shainaj and Sarasmohan had availed a loan mortgaging their properties.