Karuvannur probe revealed similar frauds in 12 other cooperative banks: ED tells Kerala High Court

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate has informed the Kerala High Court that the investigation into the financial fraud in Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank revealed that similar irregularities happened in 12 other cooperative societies in Kerala.

The service cooperative banks named are Ayyanthole, Thumboor, Nadackal, Mavelikkara, Moonilavu, Kandala, Perunkavilla, Mylapra, Chathannoor, Konni, and Marayamuttam and BSNL Engineers Cooperative Bank.

The cooperative societies are engaged in granting illegal loans to the public and it was done without any approval from the Registrar of Cooperative Societies. The Banking Regulation Act clearly states that no cooperative society shall carry out banking business in India unless it is a cooperative bank and holds a licence issued by RBI.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition filed by Alisabri, an accused in the case, and others challenging the provisional attachment order of the ED and to de-freeze the bank accounts.

The ED stated that the investigation into the financial fraud in Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank is in a crucial stage and the investigation into the balance proceeds of crime is under progress.