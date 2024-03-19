Wayanad souring relationship between CPI and Congress?

NEW DELHI: Unease seems to have been brewing between the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Congress over its former president Rahul Gandhi’s re-nomination from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala. Hitting out at the Left party, the senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said the CPI is complaining about Gandhi’s candidature in Wayanad and ironically ‘playing the BJP’s game’ in Thiruvananthapuram.

Former union minister and the Congress candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, in a post on the micro-blogging site, said that the only effect of the CPI’s campaign against him in the constituency is to divide the anti-BJP vote.

“It’s ironic that the same @cpofindia that complains about @RahulGandhi’s candidature in Wayanad is playing the BJP’s game in Thiruvananthapuram. The only effect of the CPI’s campaign against me in Thiruvananthapuram is to divide the anti-BJP vote. And they preach alliance dharma in Wayanad!,” Tharoor posted on ‘X’.

Retorting to Congress leader’s scathing remark, the CPI general secretary D Raja condemned Tharoor stating that he should understand politics and the history of Kerala properly as it is the communist movement, which has been fighting the communal fascist forces and the communal forces consistently in the country and state.