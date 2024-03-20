Aluva abduction: Police take one person into custody; close in on criminal gang

KOCHI : Police probing the suspected abduction incident in Aluva took a person into custody on Tuesday. He was part of a criminal gang that is active in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, said police.
Though the police are yet to disclose the identity of the person in custody, it is learned that he was associated with the gang that abducted three persons from the vicinity of Aluva Railway Station on Sunday.
A police officer who is part of the investigation team said that they were interrogating the person in custody. “He is a history-sheeter involved in grave offences, including murder. We have received information that he is associated with the gang that was involved in the abduction. He knows the kingpin of the gang and was involved in the conspiracy. He has revealed the name of a person who hired the gang for abduction. We have not recorded his arrest as interrogation is proceeding,” a police officer said.
Police had arrested two persons who arranged the vehicle used by the abductors on Monday. From the investigation, police got clear information about the abductors who were members of a criminal gang that is active in South Kerala. “As of now, no one has come forward to file a complaint. Our investigation is based on a case registered suo motu as per the statement given to us by an autorickshaw driver who witnessed the incident. The suspected abductors and those abducted are still at large,” the officer said.
The deal that went wrong
Police have found that the abducted persons are migrants and had promised to deliver some goods after taking cash to the tune of Rs five lakh. However, the promised deal was not executed and the money was also not returned. Police have received information about the abductors. The vehicle used for the abduction was found abandoned at a place in Kaniyapuram, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.