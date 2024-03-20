Aluva abduction: Police take one person into custody; close in on criminal gang

KOCHI : Police probing the suspected abduction incident in Aluva took a person into custody on Tuesday. He was part of a criminal gang that is active in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, said police.

Though the police are yet to disclose the identity of the person in custody, it is learned that he was associated with the gang that abducted three persons from the vicinity of Aluva Railway Station on Sunday.

A police officer who is part of the investigation team said that they were interrogating the person in custody. “He is a history-sheeter involved in grave offences, including murder. We have received information that he is associated with the gang that was involved in the abduction. He knows the kingpin of the gang and was involved in the conspiracy. He has revealed the name of a person who hired the gang for abduction. We have not recorded his arrest as interrogation is proceeding,” a police officer said.