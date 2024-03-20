Minister Sivankutty takes up safety concerns over freight movement to Vizhinjam port, asks collector to submit report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a dental student died of a stray rock from a tipper lorry meant for Vizhinjam International Port, the General Education Minister V Sivankutty directed the district collector to submit a report on the safety concerns raised by the public. He visited the house of the victim Ananthu B Ajikumar at Mukkola near the port.

The minister said he was aware of the concerns raised by the public regarding similar accidents.

“It is the government's position that the construction of Vizhinjam port should be completed as soon as possible. But in this regard, the safety of the people cannot be compromised. Any construction work that does not comply with safety standards will not be permitted,” said Sivankutty.

He also directed the Adani Group to pay compensation to Ananthu’s family after as the victim was a ray of hope for the family. He assured that the government would also offer assistance to the family, after consulting with the Chief Minister.

Ananthu was on the verge of becoming a dental doctor before his life was snuffed out in the accident. He is survived by his father Ajikumar, mother PS Bindu and sister Aruna. Ajikumar returned from Muscat on Wednesday evening.

Ananthu’s body was kept at his college, Noorul Islam College of Dental Sciences in Neyyatinkara, for the batchmates to pay tribute, before being brought home. The cremation was held at a crematorium in Muttathara.