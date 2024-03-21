Kerala Health Department withdraws order banning doctors from engaging in social media

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Health Department withdrew the controversial circular banning the social media activities of staff, after strong protests from the doctors’ organisations.

Dr Reena KJ, Director of Health Services, issued an order cancelling the circular issued on March 13 with retrospective effect, on March 21.

The department was forced to have a relook when the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association strongly objected to the circular and even threatened to take legal recourse against the order.

A joint statement by KGMOA state president Dr TN Suresh and general secretary Dr Sunil PK termed the circular an infringement on the right to speech and expression guaranteed by the constitution.

“At a time the health workers are effectively using online platforms such as e-Sanjeevani for health care and social media platforms to promote public health these circulars will drag us backwards,” they said.