Kerala Health Department withdraws order banning doctors from engaging in social media

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Health Department withdrew the controversial circular banning the social media activities of staff, after strong protests from the doctors’ organisations.
Dr Reena KJ, Director of Health Services, issued an order cancelling the circular issued on March 13 with retrospective effect, on March 21.
The department was forced to have a relook when the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association strongly objected to the circular and even threatened to take legal recourse against the order.
A joint statement by KGMOA state president Dr TN Suresh and general secretary Dr Sunil PK termed the circular an infringement on the right to speech and expression guaranteed by the constitution.
“At a time the health workers are effectively using online platforms such as e-Sanjeevani for health care and social media platforms to promote public health these circulars will drag us backwards,” they said.
The DHS in her circular cited the provision of Government Service Conduct Rules, 1960 to deny permission to staff from engaging in social media. She said that there has been a demand from staff seeking permission to start a video channel on YouTube and Instagram.
“It is against rule 48 for government staff to earn income from social media. If we provide approval it would be not easy to ascertain whether they have monetary benefit from it. Hence the application seeking permission can be rejected,” said the circular.
However, the government can still take action against erring employees with the existing provisions of the service rules and without issuing such circulars.