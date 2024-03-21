Licence to be must for dog owners, breeders in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Centre’s ban on ferocious dog breeds and amidst a rise in complaints, the animal husbandry department is gearing up to implement stringent rules to ensure responsible pet parenting and regulate dog breeding in the state.
The plan is to introduce licence fees and registration for pet parents, shop owners and breeders.
Minister for Animal Husbandry J Chinchu Rani said the department is gearing up to implement stringent rules and regulations to legalise the pet industry. “We have held seminars in every district to sensitise stakeholders. We aim to implement licence and registration for pet owners and breeders. Several discussions have been held and the rules will soon be strictly enforced in the state,” Chinchu Rani told TNIE. The minister said that a licence fee of up to Rs 5,000 will be determined for breeders.
The state government has been sitting on the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules, 2017, and Pet Shop Rules, 2018 under the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act (PCAAA) for years, which has led to the mushrooming of illegal breeding.
“We will finalise all decisions to be taken to implement the central rules after convening a meeting with the animal welfare board after the Lok Sabha election,” she added.
It is learned that the Kerala State Animal Welfare Board will soon launch an online portal to issue registration and licences for breeders and pet owners. Though plans are afoot, many feel that it’s not going to be an easy task.
“We need everyone on the table before implementing the rules and it’s not going to be easy. Reaching convergence will be almost impossible. The state should give utmost priority to animal welfare. The central rules are very stringent. And if they implemented we cannot give any consideration to the livelihood aspects of breeders,” said an official source. Meanwhile, the Kerala Dog Breeders and Trainers Welfare Association is preparing to move the HC seeking a stay on the order banning the sale and breeding of ferocious and exotic dogss. Karnataka High Court has issued a stay on the ban.
“The ban was issued without any proper consultation with stakeholders. Kerala has the largest population of rottweilers among all the states. We have decided to move the High Court seeking a stay. Such orders and rules will only backfire as people will start abandoning such breeds,” said Satheesh Kumar S, secretary of the association.
He said the government should place dog breeding under animal husbandry, just like the dairy and poultry sectors. “We have already presented a memorandum to the government,” Satheesh added.
