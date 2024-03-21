Licence to be must for dog owners, breeders in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Centre’s ban on ferocious dog breeds and amidst a rise in complaints, the animal husbandry department is gearing up to implement stringent rules to ensure responsible pet parenting and regulate dog breeding in the state.

The plan is to introduce licence fees and registration for pet parents, shop owners and breeders.

Minister for Animal Husbandry J Chinchu Rani said the department is gearing up to implement stringent rules and regulations to legalise the pet industry. “We have held seminars in every district to sensitise stakeholders. We aim to implement licence and registration for pet owners and breeders. Several discussions have been held and the rules will soon be strictly enforced in the state,” Chinchu Rani told TNIE. The minister said that a licence fee of up to Rs 5,000 will be determined for breeders.

The state government has been sitting on the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules, 2017, and Pet Shop Rules, 2018 under the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act (PCAAA) for years, which has led to the mushrooming of illegal breeding.