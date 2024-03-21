Remark against Kerala: LoP Satheesan demands apology from Union Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has sought an apology from Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje for her hateful comments against Kerala. While Karandlaje has apologised to “Tamil brothers and sisters”, she has not done so to Malayalis.
Demanding that union minister withdraw her controversial comments, Satheesan said the Congress and the UDF will approach the Election Commission if the BJP leader fails to do so. The UDF will move legally against Karandlaje, he said.
The Congress leader also rued the fact that the BJP has always been resorting to divide people racially by bringing in hatred and anger, so as to gain political clout.
Satheesan alleged that the BJP leader’s ploy was to thwart religious harmony by coming up with absurd comments.
Karandlaje made the controversial remarks on Tuesday during a protest organised by the BJP against an attack on a trader for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ during the ‘Azaan’ (Islamic call for prayer) in Bengaluru.
Mahila Congress state secretary Deepa Anil has approached the DGP urging him to slap a case against her. Deepa, in her complaint, has alleged that the Union minister had defamed Kerala and Malayalis with her hateful comments.