Remark against Kerala: LoP Satheesan demands apology from Union Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has sought an apology from Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje for her hateful comments against Kerala. While Karandlaje has apologised to “Tamil brothers and sisters”, she has not done so to Malayalis.

Demanding that union minister withdraw her controversial comments, Satheesan said the Congress and the UDF will approach the Election Commission if the BJP leader fails to do so. The UDF will move legally against Karandlaje, he said.