‘Suresh Gopi always welcome’, says Kalamandalam Gopi Asan amidst controversy

THRISSUR: Putting an end to controversies, Kalamandalam Gopi Asan on Wednesday extended a warm welcome to actor-politician Suresh Gopi, through a Facebook post, emphasizing the bond they share as artists.

Social media was abuzz after Asan’s son alleged how a medical doctor, who was familiar with his father, attempted to arrange a meeting for Suresh Gopi to seek the maestro’s blessings. He later deleted the post after it went viral.

Expressing his displeasure, Asan shared that the doctor’s inquiry about Padma Bhushan had incensed his son. He clarified that apart from Suresh Gopi, anyone who respects him can visit him anytime.

“The whole controversy upset me and that is why I came up with such a post stating that Suresh Gopi can always visit me. Neither I nor my family is against it,” Gopi Asan stated. Replying to reporters’ queries, Gopi Asan made it clear that he was a Left supporter and wanted V S Sunilkumar to win the election in Thrissur.