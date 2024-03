THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/IDUKKI: Former CPM state committee member and MLA S Rajendran held a meeting with BJP Kerala prabhari Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi on Wednesday, triggering speculation that the three-term legislator may join the saffron party. The meeting came to light after a photo of Rajendran and Javadekar went viral.

Both Rajendran and Javadekar were unavailable for comment. The LDF Idukki district leadership said it was unaware of the meeting, and accused the BJP of trying to woo its leaders with offers of money.

Rajendran was elected from Devikulam in the 2006, 2011 and 2016 assembly elections. He was suspended from the CPM in 2022 for trying to engineer the defeat of LDF candidate A Raja in the 2021 assembly elections.

Rajendran switching allegiance to the BJP will come as a setback for the CPM, which has been constantly attacking the Congress and painting it as unreliable after several leaders of the grand old party, including Padmaja Venugopal, joined the BJP recently.

It is learnt that the BJP Idukki district leadership and party leaders from Tamil Nadu had held several rounds of talks with Rajendran in recent months.