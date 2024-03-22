Borrowing restrictions by Centre unconstitutional, Kerala govt tells SC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Thursday submitted before the Supreme Court that its borrowings were within the fiscal deficit limits and that the state has not defaulted on repayment.

The state challenged the restrictions on borrowings imposed by the Union government terming them unconstitutional. The Union government countered that sanction cannot be given to the state for additional borrowings since the state overborrowed in previous years and that its revenue deficit indicated an “unsustainable financial situation”.

The court was hearing the state government’s plea for interim relief to overcome the financial crisis. The hearing will continue on Friday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal representing Kerala said the Union government did not have the power to overrule the Finance Commission’s recommendations and disentitle the state from market borrowings.