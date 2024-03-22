Delhi CM's arrest: Bid to stifle dissenting voices, says Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It was part of the efforts to imprison those who air dissenting voices in the wake of elections. It exposes the cowardliness of those fearing democratic process, he said in a statement.

The CPM took out a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram late on Thursday against the arrest of Kejriwal.

Arrest a challenge to democracy: Satheesan

State Congress leadership also criticised the arrest of Kejriwal. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said that Kejriwal’s arrest is a challenge to democracy, and politically motivated. He urged the people to keep their eyes and ears open against demonic forces.