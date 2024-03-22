It was a friendly meeting with Javadekar: CPM leader Rajendran

IDUKKI: Amid reports that he is likely to join the BJP, CPM leader and former Devikulam MLA S Rajendran on Thursday said that he had no plans to leave CPM. Rajendran had met BJP Kerala Prabhari Prakash Javadekar at the latter’s residence in Delhi on Wednesday.

Rajendran said that his photo with Javadekar had triggered speculations. The photo doesn’t mean that I am going to join the BJP, he said.

Rajendran said senior CPM leaders had called him to inquire about it and he had informed them about the purpose of visiting Javadekar in Delhi. “It was a friendly meeting with Prakash Javadekar as I had known him before. However, the timing of the meeting went wrong. Anyway, I have explained the issue to CPM leaders,” Rajendran told mediapersons.

Meanwhile, former minister and Udumbanchola MLA M M Mani said that he didn’t expect Rajendran to join BJP.