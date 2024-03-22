Kerala society still weighed down by casteism, racism

KOCHI: Despite claims of being progressive, caste and class discrimination and racism thrive in Kerala’s cultural sphere. The latest incident that reared the ugly face of society were remarks made by mohiniyattam artist Kalamandalam Satyabhama on Thursday, who tried to liken a Dalit male artist to a crow denigrating his complexion.

Though R L V Ramakrishnan is a renowned artist with a PhD in mohiniyattam, he was forced to raise his voice against discrimination on multiple occasions. General society in Kerala has always been reluctant to accept artists who do not belong to the high castes.

Classical art forms like kathakali, bharatanatyam, mohiniyattam, koodiyattam, chakyar koothu and Carnatic music have remained the domain for forward castes even 75 years after Independence. The practice of discrimination is prevalent more in districts north of Ernakulam, while temples in the south are more accommodating, says a Dalit artist.

Kerala witnessed a major controversy when the thantri of Thriprayar Sree Rama temple denied permission for a performance of Gurudeva Mahatmyam, a kathakali play depicting the life of Sree Narayana Guru, on the temple premises. This hurt the emotions of the Ezhava community, which worships the Guru as god. Most kathakali performers belong to the Namboothiri and Nair communities and the classical dance forms continue to be a no-go zone for lower castes.

Actors like Vinayakan have often revolted against the discrimination against Dalit artists in Mollywood.