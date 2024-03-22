LS polls: Handbook on green protocol for Kerala released

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Kerala has come out with a handbook on the green protocol to be followed by the campaigners and election officials during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

CEO (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul released the handbook by handing the first copy to Suchitwa Mission executive director U V Jose on Wednesday. ‘Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Green Protocol Compliance Doubts and Answers’ was prepared in collaboration with the Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Keralam Mission. It guides stakeholders on using eco-friendly materials during the election process to minimise garbage generation.