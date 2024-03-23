Kerala: Caste bias haunts Muslim families in Changanassery, equality still a dream

KOTTAYAM: The racial remarks by Kalamandalam Sathyabhama against Mohiniyattam performer RLV Ramakrishnan brought to light the caste-based discrimination that is deep-rooted in Kerala society. Many face bias because they hail from the “wrong” caste.

Some 40 Muslim families in Changanassery are among those at the receiving end of this prejudice. Labelled Keezhnadappukar, or lower section of the community, the families continue to struggle to get equal treatment and recognition from their own, despite directives from constitutional bodies asking those concerned to recognise their rights.

The discrimination faced by the Osthan, Labbai, and Modeen communities from the Puthoorpally Muslim Jama-at in Changanassery came to light when Aneesh Sali, who resides within Puthoorpally mosque limits, attended a general body meeting there on July 2, 2023. It was over a road dispute, hence Aneesh attended the meeting and signed the register.

A couple of days later, he received a letter from the Jama-at committee. It said, “Your ancestors and their descendants have not traditionally attended general body meetings. As outlined in section 16, sub-section ‘f’ (of the Jama-at Constitution), you are classified as members under the category of ‘Keezhnadappukar.’ Your presence at the meeting was considered a mistake and should not happen again.”

Aneesh belongs to ‘Osthan’ community, who are traditionally barbers by profession. Labbai community members are engaged in leading funeral-related services, while those in Modeen community are responsible for the prayer call, (‘adhan’ or ‘bankuvili’).