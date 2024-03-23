Wayanad: BJP likely to field AP Abdullakutty against Rahul Gandhi, LDF’s Annie Raja

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP might field its national vice-president and minority face AP Abdullakutty in the Wayanad parliament constituency where senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting against LDF’s Annie Raja.

The decision about the candidates in the rest of the three constituencies — Kollam, Ernakulam and Alathur — will be announced in a day or two, a party source said. It is learnt that senior leader Sandeep Warrier is likely to be fielded in one of the three constituencies. BJP had announced a list of 12 candidates earlier. Its ally BDJS has also named its candidates in four seats.