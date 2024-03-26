3.88L young voters in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the deadline for applying for enrolment in the electoral roll for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections ending on Monday, the number of young voters in the 18-19 age group in the state stood at 3.88 lakh.

This denoted an increase of 3.11 lakh young voters since the draft electoral roll was published on October 27 last year.

The enrolment rate of first-time voters in the period between the publication of the draft electoral roll and the election is the highest in the country.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul, the huge rise in the number of young voters could be attributed to the success of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiatives conducted in the state.