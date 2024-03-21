Kerala enrols nearly three lakh young voters in five months

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the run up to the Lok Sabha election, close to 3 lakh youths in the age group of 18-19 years have been enrolled in the state’s electoral roll during the past five months. The number of young voters that stood at 77,176 when the draft voters list was brought out on October 27 last year, rose to 2.88 lakh on January 22 when the final electoral roll was published. It further rose to 3.70 lakh on March 18.

Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said the rise in enrolment of young voters is the highest in the country during the same period. The CEO was addressing a news conference after chairing a meeting with political party representatives here on Wednesday.

The CEO said the state has a total of 2.72 crore voters as on March 18. This included 1.31 crore men, 1.40 crore women and 337 electors in the transgender category. The state has 24.9 lakh voters in the age group of 85 years and above.

The revision of voters’ list was currently under way and March 25 has been set as the cut off date to apply for enrolment so as to be eligible to vote in the Lok Sabha election on April 26. The new applicants will be included in the supplementary voters’ list to be brought out on April 4.