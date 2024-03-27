Efforts to replenish water bodies within forest regions yield results in Kerala

KOLLAM: A collaborative effort by the forest department and local residents to replenish water bodies within the forest has shown promising results. Since January, a total of 160 water bodies have been restored across Aryankavu, Punalur, Pathanapuram, Ranni, and Konni forest ranges. Additionally, in each forest range of the southern circle, 50 ponds have been newly constructed along riverbanks.

The primary objective of the initiative is to mitigate animal-human conflicts by enhancing water availability within the forest habitat.

The forest department reports a significant decrease in animal movement from forest areas to residential zones, attributing it to the augmented water resources within the forest. Consequently, incidents of elephant and other wildlife conflicts have notably decreased in Ranni, Konni, Achankovil, and Punalur division areas.

“Since January, the department, in collaboration with local residents, has been actively restoring water bodies within the jungle. We have established 50 new ponds in the forest areas of the southern circle. Our aim is to enhance water accessibility within the forest, thereby minimising human-animal conflicts,” said a senior forest official.