Efforts to replenish water bodies within forest regions yield results in Kerala

KOLLAM: A collaborative effort by the forest department and local residents to replenish water bodies within the forest has shown promising results. Since January, a total of 160 water bodies have been restored across Aryankavu, Punalur, Pathanapuram, Ranni, and Konni forest ranges. Additionally, in each forest range of the southern circle, 50 ponds have been newly constructed along riverbanks.
The primary objective of the initiative is to mitigate animal-human conflicts by enhancing water availability within the forest habitat.
The forest department reports a significant decrease in animal movement from forest areas to residential zones, attributing it to the augmented water resources within the forest. Consequently, incidents of elephant and other wildlife conflicts have notably decreased in Ranni, Konni, Achankovil, and Punalur division areas.
“Since January, the department, in collaboration with local residents, has been actively restoring water bodies within the jungle. We have established 50 new ponds in the forest areas of the southern circle. Our aim is to enhance water accessibility within the forest, thereby minimising human-animal conflicts,” said a senior forest official.
Between 2016 and 2023, a total of 909 fatalities and 7,492 injuries were recorded in human-animal conflicts, with wild animal attacks causing crop damage to the tune of Rs 68.43 crore during this period.
“Our efforts have yielded positive results, leading to a significant reduction in man-animal conflicts. Since January, we have observed a decline in such incidents in forest fringe areas of Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Pathanamthitta districts,” said a senior forest official.
Furthermore, the department is actively working towards improving the health of forest soil. Plans are under way to install GPS devices in elephant corridor areas to monitor elephant movements. Currently, around 104 groups, comprising senior officials, volunteers, local authorities, and residents, have been formed to facilitate effective communication and coordination.
“We are in the process of installing GPS devices in elephant corridors to monitor their movements. Additionally, we have established approximately 104 WhatsApp groups to disseminate crucial information among officials and local residents, enabling us to address man-animal conflicts more efficiently,” said a senior forest official.