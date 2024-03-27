Kerala LS polls: Back-to-back bang-bang!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two recent elections stood out distinctively in Kerala’s political history for the dynamic voting patterns that deviated from the norm. They were ‘wave’ elections.

After the 1980s, when the UDF and LDF were formed, in most Lok Sabha elections, the UDF always had an edge, except in 2004. In the case of assembly elections, the pendulum system was a given. Shocking landslides were a rarity.

However, the April 2019 parliament election and the 2021 state assembly election, Kerala witnessed back-to-back stunners.

The 2019 general elections came after the flood of the century in 2018. While some pinned the blame on the then LDF government, others lauded it for the way it managed the crisis.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad, along with the impression created about the Congress returning to power at the Centre, tilted the balance in UDF’s favour.

Then, of course, the then LDF government’s stand on the Supreme Court verdict on women’s entry into the Sabarimala temple led to polarisation of the Hindu votes against the Left. For the first time after the Nilakkal protest in 1982, the Sangh Parivar, which led a strong protest against the state government’s haste in implementing the SC verdict, saw a golden opportunity. But its hopes were dashed.