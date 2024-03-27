Kerala: No funds, Congress plans crowdfunding to manage poll campaign

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Its national unit strapped for cash after the Income Tax department froze the party’s bank accounts over non-payment of dues, the Congress leadership in Kerala is mulling alternatives, including crowdfunding, to raise money to manage its campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday that they have been forced to go for crowdfunding in view of the dearth of funds.

The move comes after the AICC — which had termed the I-T department’s action as the BJP-led Union government’s attempt to deny the grand old party a level-playing field in the polls — expressed its inability to make available funds to its state units for campaigning.