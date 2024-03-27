Kothamangalam murder: Elderly woman was hacked, say police

KOCHI: The 72-year-old woman found dead on Monday at her residence in Kallad, Kothamangalam, was hacked multiple times on her neck, the police have said. Going by the pattern adopted by the assailant, the police suspect it to be a case of planned murder to steal ornaments.

Saramma, wife of the late Eliyas, of Chengamanattu House, was found lying in a pool of blood when her daughter-in-law, Silju, a schoolteacher, returned from work at 3.30pm. The police were soon called in after she informed her husband, Eldhose, who was at a nearby church, of the incident.

According to the FIR registered at the Kothamangalam police station, four gold bangles weighing 32 grams and a gold chain weighing 16 grams worn by her -- worth Rs 2.94 lakh -- were found missing.

“During the inquest procedure, we identified three deep cuts on her neck. That might be a reason for her death. However, further clarification about the cause of death would be revealed in the postmortem report,” Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, who visited the crime spot, said.