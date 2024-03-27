Sidharthan's death: Three home department staff suspended

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid mounting criticism that the state government was consciously delaying the CBI takeover of the case pertaining to the mysterious death of J S Sidharthan, the home department on Tuesday night despatched the vital documents of the case to Delhi via a special messenger.

The documents were sent via an officer of the rank of DySP, who will file them before the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) on Wednesday. Though the state government issued a notification on March 9 announcing its decision to hand over the probe to the central agency, the home department had failed to forward all the documents connected with the case for the CBI’s perusal. The CBI director takes the final call on whether to take over the probe after examining the facts of the case.

The state government on March 9 had forwarded the notification and certain documents of the case to the central agency.