Sidharthan's death: Three home department staff suspended

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid mounting criticism that the state government was consciously delaying the CBI takeover of the case pertaining to the mysterious death of J S Sidharthan, the home department on Tuesday night despatched the vital documents of the case to Delhi via a special messenger.
The documents were sent via an officer of the rank of DySP, who will file them before the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) on Wednesday. Though the state government issued a notification on March 9 announcing its decision to hand over the probe to the central agency, the home department had failed to forward all the documents connected with the case for the CBI’s perusal. The CBI director takes the final call on whether to take over the probe after examining the facts of the case.
The state government on March 9 had forwarded the notification and certain documents of the case to the central agency.
However, there was an undue delay in sending other vital documents, which drew a sharp response from Sidharthan’s family. His father T Jayaprakash alleged that the delay from the state government to complete the procedure was a ploy to hold up the CBI takeover of the investigation and save the accused. The family also announced its intention to launch an agitation in front of the Cliff House forcing the government to make a move.
Meanwhile, the government, in a face-saving gesture, has decided to suspend three home department officials on the charge of delaying the despatch of documents to the centre. The home secretary had sought a response from the officials regarding the delay and was not satisfied with their reply. It was in this context that he recommended the suspension of a deputy secretary, section officer and an assistant.
The Opposition had also criticised the state government, alleging of slow pedalling the procedures required for CBI’s takeover of the case. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan had accused the state government of delaying things so that the evidence could be destroyed before the CBI arrives.
Sidharthan’s father meets Leader of Oppn
A day after T Jayaprakash, father of the late J S Sidharthan, called on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan, he was huddled with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan at the Cantonment House.
Satheesan alleged that the LDF government, CPM leadership and also a section of students of College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences College have been trying to delay the CBI probe into the death of Sidharthan. Jayaprakash expressed his concern to Satheesan about the delay in handing over the probe to the CBI as all pieces of evidence are likely to be destroyed.
The leader of opposition expressed anguish at the way in which the vice-chancellor had revoked the suspension of 33 students of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, without holding any consultations with the stakeholders.
“The Congress would render all support to Sidharthan’s family in their pursuit for justice. If there is a need to hold protests against the lackadaisical attitude of the state government, then the UDF and Congress would extend all help to Jayaprakash. The LDF government was forced to order a CBI probe to hoodwink the people following widespread protests,” said Satheesan.