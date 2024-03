THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rampant violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, coupled with overcrowding and sea erosion, are posing a threat to Varkala Cliff, the 6.1-km-long laterite cliff, which is set to be declared a geo-heritage site.

A majority of the nearly 180 structures on the cliff, including resorts and commercial establishments, have been built close to the cliff, violating CRZ guidelines. Various agencies, including the Varkala municipality, Kerala State Coastal Zone Management Authority (KSCZMA), tourism department, and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), have been unable to rein in such violations. As a result, the cliff is collapsing and shrinking rapidly posing a threat to visitors and residents alike.

Just recently, another illegal construction came to light at Black Beach in Varkala. The construction encroached the seawall built by the major irrigation department, raising serious concerns about its effect on the ecologically-fragile spot.