Safety concerns galore after Varkala floating bridge mishap, water sports operators asked to follow IMD weather updates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent floating bridge incident at Varkala has given rise to concerns about the safety and security and lack of monitoring of adventure and water sports activities introduced at beaches across the state by the tourism department.
As many as 15 people fell into the sea and got injured after rough waves battered the floating bridge.
To tap into the beach tourism potential along the 580km coastline of Kerala, the tourism department has introduced around seven floating bridges while many similar projects are under way at beaches in nine out of 14 coastal districts across the state.
The projects are being implemented by the tourism department along with District Tourism Promotion Councils (DTPC), Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) and private parties across the state.
An official of the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) told TNIE that safety and security measures are ensured for adventure and water sports activities in the state.
The official said all the operators engaged in water sports activities have been directed to comply with the weather warnings from the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD). “We have instructed all the operators to strictly follow the weather updates from the IMD. They issue five-day predictions. We checked the CCTV footage and the accident happened because of sudden occurrence of high tide and violent waves. Further action and decisions will be taken by the tourism director,” said an official of KATPS.
The official said that lifeguards have been instructed to ensure the operations of adventure sports are wound up as per the timeline.
“Last week, owing to bad weather predictions, the operator of Chavakkad beach tourism in Thrissur shut down the operations. All protocols are being followed,” the official added.
According to stakeholders, the tourism department should plan activities based on the interests of the tourists.
“There is no doubt we need adventure tourism, but it should be implemented after planning and studying the requirements of tourists visiting Kerala. International tourists are least interested in these things. In Goa, many of the popular beaches don’t have floating bridges and they are receiving scores of international tourists now. The arrival of international tourists in Kerala are yet to pick up,” said President Shaik Ismail, Tourism Care Foundation.
An expert from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said that such emerging infrastructure should have specific codes from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). “Every component used in the floating bridge should have the codes that everybody can follow,” the official said.
Case against private operator for negligence
On Monday, the Varkala police registered a case against the private operator of the floating bridge under multiple sections for negligence, endangering life and personal safety. The Varkala police have registered cases under IPC sections 336, 337 and 338.
The case was registered against Trichy-based Joy Water Sports for operating without following safety protocols.
An official of the Varkala police said that further action would be taken in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the Varkala tahasildar visited Papanasam Beach and submitted a report to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
An official of the DDMA said that a report would be submitted to the higher authorities soon. “We will submit the report to the government immediately. The report will look into the security aspects,” said an official of DDMA.
An official of the Tourism Minister’s office said that the report from the Tourism Director is awaited to take further action.