Safety concerns galore after Varkala floating bridge mishap, water sports operators asked to follow IMD weather updates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent floating bridge incident at Varkala has given rise to concerns about the safety and security and lack of monitoring of adventure and water sports activities introduced at beaches across the state by the tourism department.

As many as 15 people fell into the sea and got injured after rough waves battered the floating bridge.

To tap into the beach tourism potential along the 580km coastline of Kerala, the tourism department has introduced around seven floating bridges while many similar projects are under way at beaches in nine out of 14 coastal districts across the state.

The projects are being implemented by the tourism department along with District Tourism Promotion Councils (DTPC), Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) and private parties across the state.

An official of the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) told TNIE that safety and security measures are ensured for adventure and water sports activities in the state.

The official said all the operators engaged in water sports activities have been directed to comply with the weather warnings from the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD). “We have instructed all the operators to strictly follow the weather updates from the IMD. They issue five-day predictions. We checked the CCTV footage and the accident happened because of sudden occurrence of high tide and violent waves. Further action and decisions will be taken by the tourism director,” said an official of KATPS.