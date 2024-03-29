Kerala governor appoints inquiry panel to probe Sidharthan's death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an unprecedented move, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has ordered an Inquiry Commission headed by a retired High Court judge to probe the death of J S Sidharthan, a student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad.
Retired Justice A Hariprasad has been appointed the Commission of Inquiry to investigate the administrative lapses, failure of authorities to prevent ragging and other criminal activities on the campus, as per the University Act and anti-ragging regulations issued by the UGC. Kunhan V G, who retired as DySP with the Wayanad Special Branch, has been appointed to assist the commission.
The expenses of the commission, including remuneration, hospitality and conveyance, will be borne by the Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, the notification read. Sidharthan, a secondyear student, was found dead in the college hostel on February 18, allegedly following a ‘mob trial’ and assault by a group of students. Sidharthan’s father Jayaprakash had recently met the governor at Raj Bhavan, seeking speedy action against those responsible.
The governor, who has been at loggerheads with the state government, has been taking proactive steps, including disciplinary action against VC, following Sidharthan’s death. Khan set up the single-man commission in his capacity as the chancellor of university, exercising his powers under Section 9(7) and 9(9) of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Act, 2010.
The inquiry report should be submitted within three months. As per the terms of reference given to commission, it should inquire into lapses by the administration, which resulted in Sidharthan’s death.
Panel to submit report within three months
Panel to probe lapses on part of authorities
The commission should also inquire into the “lapses on the part of the university authorities/ officers, including that of the then vice chancellor and the dean, to contain incidents of ragging and violence on the campus, leading to the unfortunate incident and shall fix the responsibility on the officers or authorities of the university for omissions, lapses, if any, which led to the tragic incident”, said the notification.
Identifying lapses on the part of university authorities in taking actions prior to and post the incident and suggesting preventive measures to avert similar incidents in future are also part of the terms of reference. According to the notification, the report given by the VC and registrar indicated administrative lapses on the part of the authorities in taking timely action in the matter.
Recently, the government had referred the probe into Sidharthan death to the CBI. Usually inquiry commissions are set up by the government. The governor had initiated disciplinary actions against officials and had suspended the vice-chancellor for lapses.