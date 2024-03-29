‘Kerala Model story bit sad’, says Union Finance Minister

“The Kerala Model was good once upon a time. However, Kerala’s performance in six sectors was below national average. In health, education, rural development, Kerala’s expenditure is below the national average,” Sitharaman said, inaugurating BJP’s election convention in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The Comptroller and Auditor General in the 2020-2022 report had said that in direct benefit transfer schemes there was no data and coordination in the state. The investors from the state are going to other states like Telangana for investing in projects. According to Reserve Bank of India’s 2023 August study about private investment performance, out of the 547 projects worth Rs 2.66 lakh crore, Kerala received only 0.9%,” she said.