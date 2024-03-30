Noted Mohiniyattam dancer Satyabhama booked for 'racist' remarks on fellow artiste

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Police on Saturday registered a case against noted Mohiniyattam dancer Kalamandalam Satyabhama over her controversial remarks allegedly against a fellow artiste.

The Cantonment police here registered the case based on a complaint filed by noted Mohiniyattam dancer RLV Ramakrishnan.

As a video clip of Satyabhama's remarks made on a YouTube channel went viral on social media and was aired on news channels last week, Ramakrishnan had alleged that her comments were directed at him and threatened to initiate legal action against her.

The video and her subsequent statements defending what she had said were severely criticised by many on social media, cutting across political lines.

"We have received the complaint here today and a case was registered against Satyabhama under various sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," a police officer told PTI.

Further proceedings in the case would be decided later, he added.