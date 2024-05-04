Irked over power cut, people vandalise electricity board office in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: Amidst complaints of undeclared load-shedding in many parts of the state, a group of persons allegedly vandalised a local unit of the Electricity Board citing power failure in their locality in this district, police said on Saturday.

Employees of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) unit in Pantheeramkav lodged a complaint with the police alleging that a group of persons vandalised their office late Friday night.

Pantheeramkavu police said they received a complaint in this regard from the KSEB staff and initiated an investigation.

"We visited the incident site and gathered details. We are trying to collect CCTV visuals. Action would be taken based on the evidence collected and as of now, no case has been registered," said a police officer.