Kerala: Barcode on plastic cover helps cops nab accused

Police suspect that the victim had made all preparations for giving birth in the bathroom of the house. After the police got information that the body of a newborn was found on the road at Vidhya Nagar, they reached the place around 8.30 am. “There were CCTV cameras installed outside the apartment. When we checked the footage, it was found that around 8- 8.15 am, a cover landed on the road from the top floors of the building. Thus we confirmed that someone living in the apartment had thrown out the body,” a police officer.

However, a breakthrough came when police checked the plastic cover near the body. The plastic cover was that of Amazon and there was an address on it. “We managed to find a barcode on the plastic cover. After scanning the bar code, we found the address of the accused who was living in a flat on the fifth floor of the apartment. We interrogated the accused and she confessed to the crime,” an officer said.