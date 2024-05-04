Kerala High Court declines to stay new format for driving tests
KOCHI: Kerala High Court declined to stay the implementation of the circular issued by the state government to revamp the driving test format.
“The instructions in the circular were issued considering the innovational improvements in vehicular mechanism and engineering, traffic conditions prevailing in the state, increasing number of road accidents in the state and to impart instructions in driving as per the syllabus prescribed in Rule 31 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules,” said Justice Kauser Edappagath.
The court said that the instructions in the circular do not run counter to the provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules and it appears to be harmonious with the central rules.
The rules were issued to bring standard to driving tests in the light of the increasing number of road accidents, considering public safety which is the prime object of the Motor Vehicles Act.
“I see no reason to grant a stay on the implementation of the circular,” said the single judge. The transport commissioner being the head of the motor vehicles department is competent to issue instructions which are not in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules.