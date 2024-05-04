West Bengal Governor denies sexual assault allegations

KOCHI: Denying the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose said he would have the final laugh when the allegation unravels. Speaking to reporters at Nedumbassery here on Friday after arriving from Kolkata, Ananda Bose said as a governor, there is no need to respond to this.

“But I can reveal with honesty to the Keralites who brought me up. On the day the prime minister stayed at the Raj Bhavan, it was alleged that I had touched an employee of the Raj Bhavan without permission. Everyone knows the truth behind this. There is no issue between me and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he said.

The Kolkata police on Friday set up a team to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Bose by a contractual employee of Raj Bhavan. In her written complaint to the Hare Street police station, the woman alleged that the governor sexually harassed her, first on March 24, and later on May 2, after summoning her to his chamber on the pretext of offering her a permanent job.