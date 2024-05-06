Kerala: Fronts stage anti-communal campaigns, Vadakara polariser still behind curtains

The ‘communal polarisation’ controversy erupted in Vadakara on April 25, the poll eve. A screenshot of Nedumbrammanna Youth League WhatsApp group surfaced on social media, which allegedly had a message from an MSF leader asking to vote for a “Dheeni candidate” and calling K K Shailaja -- the LDF candidate -- “a kafir”. Thereafter, the two fronts have been engaged in a bitter political fight, accusing each other of spreading communal hatred.

While UDF claimed the CPM forged the screenshot, LDF alleged that UDF exploited the religious identity of their candidate, Shafi, to win over voters. Conversely, UDF alleged the CPM aims to take society backwards with its communal agenda.

A day after the election, the UDF leadership announced plans for an awareness campaign in Vadakara to combat communal polarisation. However, it was the DYFI that organised the first rally in the town. Inaugurating the ‘Youth Alert’ march on May 3, Rahim criticised the Congress-led campaign in the constituency, accusing it of propagating communal animosity.

LDF also announced their ‘Public Resistance’ campaign subsequently. In response, Congress’ state president-in-charge M M Hassan has declared a protest meeting in Vadakara on May 11 against CPM’s alleged hate campaign targeting Shafi.

Meanwhile, LDF convener E P Jayarajan, through a social media post, termed UDF’s decision to campaign against communalism in Vadakara “ridiculous”.