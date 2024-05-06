Setback to Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan in CMRL pay-off case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to CM Pinarayi Vijayan and a big setback to Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, the Vigilance court on Monday rejected the petition of the legislator seeking a probe against the CM and his daughter Veena Thaikkandiyil on the allegation that they had received a monthly payment from the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) in return for favouring the operations of the firm.

The court rejected the petition citing that the documents produced by the petitioner could not prove the allegations against the CM and his daughter. The petitioner during the previous hearing had produced five documents to prove the allegations against the CM and his daughter.