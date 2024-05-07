Heat is on in Kerala! Scorching conditions test resolve of Punalur residents

KOLLAM: Having lived in Punalur for more than two decades, Anu Thankachan was not new to warm weather. This year, though, the 44-year-old has been forced to take shelter at a relative’s home in Kollam. Sree Lakshmi, a fellow resident, has relocated to Kochi with her parents.

Meet Kerala’s climate migrants. If distress migration brought on by climate change was an alien concept, the state is now learning the hard way. For residents of Punalur, one of the hottest spots in the state, enduring summers used to be a way of life. Yet, this year’s relentless heat, which arrived as early as in March, has exceeded all expectations. The severity of the situation has left many contemplating distress migration. With temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius, life in the town has become extremely challenging.

I have not experienced such intense conditions, says Anu. “As I run a business in Punalur, moving to a relative’s house in Kollam was a tough call. However, the intense weather eased my decision. The prevailing climate has significantly impacted my health and professional life. If this continues, I fear that we’ll have to contemplate permanent relocation,” she tells TNIE.

According to residents, the intense heat in Punalur becomes unbearable by 6.30am. Few residents dare to venture out around noon, with routine activities resuming only after 4pm. In many parts of town, acute drinking water shortage has compelled residents to rely solely on water tankers provided by the municipality. Power outages during the day have only exacerbated the situation. Residents acknowledge that Punalur has historically been known as one of the warmest places in the state and many are braced to cope with the situation.

Sree Lakshmi and her parents relocated to Kochi, where she works. “The combination of acute water shortage and intense heat in Punalur is perilous. The warm conditions are not new to us. I have been enduring intense temperatures since childhood. But this year, it has been unbearable. I work in Kochi, and as the heat intensified, my parents have joined me here. It’s been over a month since we left Punalur. In Kochi, we have access to water and electricity, and the climate is comparatively milder,” she says.

“As the heat became unbearable, we sought refuge at a relative’s house, says Sanoj Nadiyal, another Punalur resident. “However, frequent relocation isn’t feasible due to our financial constraints. The reality is that as temperatures rise, people will eventually migrate. My family has often contemplated shifting to cooler climes? For now, my family and I are enduring the hardship,” he adds

Meanwhile, the municipality has instructed residents, except for emergency workers, not to venture out between 7am and 3pm. Strict action will be taken against those found to be in violation, a directive said.

Perilous combination of heat, water scarcity

The residents say it is the perilous combination of acute water shortage and intense heat in Punalur that is forcing them to consider relocation. This year, the heat conditions were unbearable and many residents have temporarily moved to relatives’ houses