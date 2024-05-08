Complaint against Sobha: Police record EP Jayarajan's statement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram city police on Tuesday recorded the statement of LDF convener E P Jayarajan in connection with his complaint alleging a conspiracy behind the spread of a rumour that he was going to join the BJP.

Jayarajan had filed the complaint against BJP leader Sobha Surendran, controversial middleman T G Nandakumar and state Congress chief K Sudhakaran, alleging that the trio was involved in the conspiracy.

The statements of Jayarajan and his son were recorded by a police team led by the cyber city assistant commissioner. The police are yet to register a case on the complaint, and the statement was recorded as part of the preliminary inquiry.

Police sources said Jayarajan reiterated his allegations before the cops.

The police complaint was filed after Sobha alleged that Jayarajan was about to join the BJP but retracted at the last minute.

Nandakumar, meanwhile, had revealed that BJP leader Prakash Javadekar visited Jayarajan at his son’s apartment at Akkulam and discussed political matters.