Kerala SSLC results declared, 71,831 students secure A+ in all subjects

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC examination results, which were announced on Wednesday, has recorded a success rate of 99.69%, denoting a marginal dip of 0.01% compared to the all-time high pass percentage of 99.7 registered last year. Though the number of A+ holders in all subjects increased this year, there was a drop in the number of schools that registered 100% success.

While announcing the results, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that of the 4,26,892 students who appeared for the examination this year, 4,25,565 became eligible for higher studies. The success rates of private candidates in the new and old schemes were 70.21% and 58.33%, respectively.

The number of A+ holders in all subjects this year stood at 71,831, denoting an increase of 3,227 students compared to the previous year. Among the revenue districts, Kottayam had the highest success rate of 99.92% and Thiruvananthapuram had the lowest pass percentage of 99.08.

A total of 2,474 schools recorded 100% success rate, a drop of 107 compared to the previous year. While the number of government and aided schools that recorded all-pass dropped by 59 and 52, respectively, the number of unaided schools increased by four. The success rates in the Lakshadweep and Gulf region were 97.19% and 96.81%, respectively.

Online applications for revaluation, scrutiny and photo copy of answer scripts can be submitted from May 9 to May 15. For regular students who were not eligible for higher studies, the Save A Year (SAY) exam will be held from May 28 to June 6 and its results will be published in the second week of June, the minister said.