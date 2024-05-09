Kerala SSLC results declared, 71,831 students secure A+ in all subjects

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC examination results, which were announced on Wednesday, has recorded a success rate of 99.69%, denoting a marginal dip of 0.01% compared to the all-time high pass percentage of 99.7 registered last year. Though the number of A+ holders in all subjects increased this year, there was a drop in the number of schools that registered 100% success.
While announcing the results, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that of the 4,26,892 students who appeared for the examination this year, 4,25,565 became eligible for higher studies. The success rates of private candidates in the new and old schemes were 70.21% and 58.33%, respectively.
The number of A+ holders in all subjects this year stood at 71,831, denoting an increase of 3,227 students compared to the previous year. Among the revenue districts, Kottayam had the highest success rate of 99.92% and Thiruvananthapuram had the lowest pass percentage of 99.08.
A total of 2,474 schools recorded 100% success rate, a drop of 107 compared to the previous year. While the number of government and aided schools that recorded all-pass dropped by 59 and 52, respectively, the number of unaided schools increased by four. The success rates in the Lakshadweep and Gulf region were 97.19% and 96.81%, respectively.
Online applications for revaluation, scrutiny and photo copy of answer scripts can be submitted from May 9 to May 15. For regular students who were not eligible for higher studies, the Save A Year (SAY) exam will be held from May 28 to June 6 and its results will be published in the second week of June, the minister said.
THSLC/AHSLC exams
All 224 students who appeared for the SSLC Hearing Impaired (HI) examination have cleared the test. While the success rates in the Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) exam was 99.8%, all eight students who appeared for the THLSC (HI) exam cleared it. A success rate of 98.33% was seen in the Art High School Leaving Certificate (AHSLC) examination.
Revenue district with highest success rate: Kottayam (99.92%)
Revenue district with lowest success rate: T’Puram (99.08%)
Education district with highest success rate: Pala (100%)
Education district with lowest success rate: Attingal (99%)
Education district with highest no of full A+ students: Malappuram (4,934)
Success rate in Gulf sector: 96.81%
Success rate in Lakshadweep Islands: 97.19%
SSLC private students (new scheme) success rate: 70.21%
SSLC private students (old scheme) success rate: 58.33%
SSLC (hearing impaired) success rate: 100%
THSLC* success rate: 99.8%
THSLC (hearing impaired) success rate: 100%
AHSL** success rate: 98.33%
* THSLC: Technical High School Leaving Certificate
** AHSLC: Art High School Leaving Certificate
4,26,892 - students appeared for exam this year
4,25,565 - students gained eligibility for higher studies
HS Plus-I admission process to begin on May 16
The Higher Secondary Plus one single window online admission process will begin on May 16, General Education Minsiter V Sivankutty has said. Students can submit applications till May 25. The trial allotment of seats will be held on May 29. The first, second and third allotment will be held on June 5, June 12 and June 19 respectively. After conducting the three rounds of allotments, classes are scheduled to start on June 24
Govt mulls minimum mark requirement for written component
The government plans to introduce a minimum mark requirement of 30% for the written component of the SSLC examination as part of improving the academic standards of students. General Education Minister V Sivankutty said a final decision regarding this would be taken after considering the views of experts. An education conclave would be held to seek the views of various stakeholders, he said. “This will avoid the situation where a student passes the SSLC examination after scoring 10 marks in the written component after obtaining the full 20 marks through internal assessment,” the minister said.