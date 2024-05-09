Sweltering heat in Kerala: 1,000 sought medical aid in April

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In April, nearly 1,000 persons sought medical assistance at hospitals across the state due to heat-related health issues, including sunstroke and rashes. The Directorate of Health Services reported 850 such cases till April 25, the day before Kerala was designated a heatwave-affected region.

The patients predominantly hailed from Palakkad, the district that for a long time topped the temperature list and was the first to meet the heatwave condition in the state. Palakkad reported 256 cases, followed by 151 in Ernakulam, 139 in Kottayam, and 76 each in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.

Of these, over 370 were in the 21-50 age bracket, the demographic most likely to be exposed to sunlight due to occupational factors. The 51-70 age group followed closely with 289 cases, while there were over 40 cases among those aged 70 and above and 106 cases among children below 10.

Despite these figures, health experts anticipate a higher incidence rate this summer. As of now, only two sunstroke-related deaths have been confirmed by the health department.

“We confirm sunstroke deaths only after getting the postmortem reports. We are awaiting the reports of a few suspected incidents,” a DHS official said. “The department has initiated an elaborate data collection drive for heat-related health problems for May, after the confirmation of the heatwave. The reported cases could be low among the elderly because they mostly manage sunburn at home by applying oil. But it is a fact that they also get exposure,” she added.

According to her, the number of daily heat-related problems reported in hospitals has been below 20 in May.

Experts emphasise the importance of robust data collection to understand the full scope of heat-related health issues and advocate for policy adjustments, especially concerning occupational exposure during the summer months.

“It is true that awareness has helped reduce exposure. Still, suppose more working-age group people are affected. In that case, the government needs to think seriously about framing work policies to suit the summer period,” said Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil, professor of paediatrics at MES Medical College Hospital, Malappuram.

Heatwave alert for 3 districts today

Despite rains in isolated pockets, the IMD has placed Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kozhikode on heatwave alert for Thursday. The prediction is based on a major deviation in peak temperatures recorded in these districts. T’Puram reported a record high of 37.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, surpassing the 36.7C reported in 2020. As per the forecast, hot conditions will prevail across the state till Friday