CPI(M) in Kerala justifies CM Vijayan's foreign trip, draws parallel to God taking rest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday likened Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's foreign trip to God's rest after creating the universe in six days, drawing a parallel to the Biblical narrative.

Responding to controversies surrounding Vijayan and his family's nearly three-week-long foreign tour, CPI(M) central committee member A K Balan said the Chief Minister did not go to space; he simply took a break in Indonesia, which, according to the veteran leader, is only 60 km away from Pygmalion point (Indira point) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

He said Vijayan went abroad to relax after enduring unimaginable strain due to administrative and organisational activities.

"What's the problem for you in allowing him a rest? He went to a place within calling distance. Everything being spread about this is a myth," Balan told reporters.

He said the Chief Minister conducted the Nava Kerala Sadas programme, travelling across the state for 30 days, and later addressed election rallies for at least four hours a day for one month.

"Even God rested for one day after creating the universe in six days. That day is Sunday. Are you saying that the Chief Minister can't even do that?" Balan said, drawing from the theological narration in the Old Testament of the Bible where it is written that after creating the universe in six days, God rested on the seventh day.

He further clarified that the Chief Minister did not go to outer space.