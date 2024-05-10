No load shedding plan in Kerala, Power situation under control says Krishnankutty

KOCHI: Dismissing fears that the state will be forced to impose load shedding to manage the rising power consumption, Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty said on Thursday that the power situation in the state is under control.

A meeting of the top officials of the KSEB convened by the minister on Thursday observed that the steps taken by the board to reduce peak-hour consumption have started yielding results. The state’s peak demand had touched 5,854 MW on May 2.

The daily consumption set a new record of 115.94 million units on May 3. The minister had held discussions with representatives of employees' unions on Wednesday seeking suggestions to tide over the crisis.

“We have been able to reduce the peak demand by 117 MW with the support of commercial and public sector consumers. The board had held talks with big industries, Kerala Water Authority, Light Irrigation projects and pubic sector units on the need to reduce consumption during peak hours. The public sector and big industries have re-scheduled the shifts to reduce power consumption,” the minister said.

The meeting also discussed the problem of transformer shortage as the equipment had blown up due to overload in many areas. As Kerala Electricals Ltd has not been able to deliver transformers on time, the board has acquired transformers from other companies. The board has taken steps to replace defective meters. The CMD has issued an order allowing local purchase of fittings in case of emergency.