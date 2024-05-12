52 Air India Express flights cancelled on Saturday

KOCHI: Air India Express’ services continued to be affected on Saturday even after its cabin crew who had been protesting since Tuesday evening rejoined duty on Thursday evening.

It is anticipated that the normal operations of the airline will resume by Sunday or Monday. According to sources, the airline operated a total of 305 flights and cancelled 52 flights across the country on Saturday.

Passengers of Kannur Airport on Saturday were agitated after the airline cancelled its schedule to Dammam and Abu Dhabi at 5.15 am and 9.20 am respectively. On Friday, around 20 services from four airports in Kerala were cancelled.

Similarly, airline service to Sharjah, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi in the international sector and Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram in domestic sectors were cancelled from Kochi Airport on Saturday.

Due to protests by cabin crew, around 400 flights of AIX were cancelled in the last four days, since Wednesday.