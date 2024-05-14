Colleges in Kerala take new-gen route; use shorts,reels to pull elusive students

KOCHI: With colleges in the state witnessing a downward trend in new admissions, the institutions are adopting the new gen route of reels and videos to attract students.

A short video of a woman placed with KPMG, a multinational professional service, thanking her alma mater at Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in Ernakulam and another one in which an MSC student is seen singing to the strums of the guitar to show how the college is also helping students embrace their extra-curricular skills have been posted on the FB pages of Rajagiri College.

Similar videos of other educational institutions are also doing the rounds on social media. Even as the colleges are struggling to fill the seats in traditional courses due to the migration of students to foreign countries, the confusion among parents and students regarding the new format of a four-year degree course has added to their woes.

Regarding the decision to shoot shorts and reels, Ernakulam St Teresa’s College vice-principal Dr Kala M S said, “They are being used to attract students. Every department in the college has been asked to prepare shorts or reels besides giving out brochures to acquaint prospective students with the courses and the excellent facilities being provided by our college. We had adopted this mode of advertising two years ago.”