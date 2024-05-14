Hurt by heat, paddy output in Kerala takes a beating

ALAPPUZHA: Paddy production in the state has dwindled by around 30% due to the scorching conditions. From nearly 7,31,182 metric tonnes (MT) in the 2022-23 season, output fell to 4,99,768 MT in 2023-24. The paddy sector suffered a Rs 550-crore decline in revenue in the latest season.

The harvest season in the state is winding to a close. Currently, less than 2,000 hectares of the paddy crop in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad regions remain to be reaped.

Agriculture Minister P Prasad convened a meeting on Tuesday of top officials of the department to evaluate the situation.

Output has declined drastically, says Thomaskutty M, who carried out farming in the Vettikkari polder, under the Punnapra agriculture office. “I cultivated paddy on four acres. Production was around 15 quintals per acre, which in previous seasons stood around 25 to 30 quintals.