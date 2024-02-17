Kerala paddy farmers caught in a vicious circle

KOCHI : At a time when farmers in Punjab are agitating for a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) system, their counterparts in Kerala are struggling for survival. For, the delay in distribution of payment for the paddy procured by a government agency is pushing them into a debt trap.

The biggest pain point is the mode of payment. The cost of paddy procured from the farmer is given as a loan, thus fixing the liability on the farmer. Since banks deny agriculture loans to them citing their low CIBIL (Credit Information Bureau (India) Ltd) score, farmers are left to the mercy of usurious loan sharks.

Two farmers — K G Prasad of Thakazhi and K R Rajappan of Vandanam in Alappuzha — died by suicide in 2023 as the delay in payment landed them in insurmountable debt.

“Most of the agriculturists in Kerala are marginal farmers. Every season, farmers get down to sowing after availing loan from banks. The loan is settled after selling the crop. But after the Paddy Receipt Sheet (PRS) loan scheme was started, the distribution of procurement price got delayed and the banks denied loans to farmers claiming they had low CIBIL score. As the procurement price is distributed as loan, it becomes a personal liability for the farmers. When the banks deny loans, they are forced to depend on loan sharks. Once they accept loan from a private money lender, they are forever trapped,” said Dinesh R, a farmer at Choolanoor in Palakkad district.