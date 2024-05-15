Cap Kerala's Plus-1 batch strength at 50 to arrest falling standards says stakeholders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s decision to carry on with the policy of raising the student strength in Plus-I batches from the prescribed 50 to 60 and even to 65 to meet the increasing demand is poised to adversely impact the overall standards of the higher secondary sector.

In the wake of a sharp drop in the Plus-II success rate this year, there are renewed demands to limit the higher secondary batch strength to 50. Stakeholders have suggested that the batches required could be sanctioned temporarily, as was done in previous years, to address the issue.

“This year, the government has decided to create close to 62,000 new Plus-I seats by effecting a marginal increase of 20% to 30% of the existing seats in most of the districts. This would offset the huge financial burden that would arise if over 1,200 new Plus-I batches are sanctioned in its place,” said an official with the general education department.

The financial strain on account of the appointment of permanent teachers is also cited as the reason why 178 higher secondary batches, created since 2022-23, are still being sustained as ‘temporary batches’ and guest teachers appointed in them. The total number of students in these batches would add up to nearly 12,000.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty has ruled out sanctioning new Plus-I batches. According to the department, the marginal increase in Higher Secondary Plus-I seats would suffice this year as close to one lakh additional seats are available across the state in VHSE, ITI and Polytechnic streams.