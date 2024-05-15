Kerala suffers Rs 260-crore loss as drought destroys crops

KOCHI: The report compiled by the agriculture department based on a field survey by senior officials at the block level, draws a gruesome picture of the severe drought that has devastated the farm sector in Kerala. As per the report, the drought has destroyed crops in 46,587 hectares of land, causing a loss of Rs 260 crore and devastating the lives of 56,947 farmers. The drought may cause an additional loss of Rs 250 crore in the secondary sector including dairy, fisheries, poultry and agro-forestry.

The report says the situation in Idukki district is particularly alarming as cardamom farmers have been devastated by the wilting of plants.

The cardamom plants in 30,000 hectares have wilted due to the drought which is the worst in 40 years. Agricultural crops in 33,722 hectares of farmlands in Idukki district have been destroyed devastating the lives of 29,743 farmers and causing a loss of Rs 175. 54 crore. The report says Idukki may witness a 60% decline in cardamom output this year due to the wilting of plants. The farmers will need assistance to replant the crop. It will take three years for the new cardamom plants to give yield. The districts of Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Wayanad have suffered the maximum damage.

Agriculture Minister P Prasad will visit Idukki district on May 16 and Wayanad district on May 21 to assess the situation. A team of experts will accompany the minister. The agriculture department will form a state-level expert panel which will prepare a detailed report on the drought situation. It will be sent to the Union Ministry of Agriculture. The state will seek a special drought package from the Centre to support the farmers who have been devastated by drought. The panel found that the prolonged dry spell over the past three months, coupled with the heatwave and soil warming led to crop loss.