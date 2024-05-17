Kerala: Two more claimants in Left front for Rajya Sabha seat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The imminent vacancies to Rajya Sabha from the state seem to be posing a major challenge to the ruling Left front. The ruling front will be able to win two seats while the Opposition UDF will get the third one. Of the two seats, the CPM is likely to take one seat while Left allies CPI, Kerala Congress and RJD have raised demands for the second seat. Both the CPI and KC(M) feel they have a legitimate claim for the RS seat, as their seats are among those falling vacant.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal too raised a claim for one of the two seats. Party secretary general Varghese George said the demand has already been made. The party is of the view that since it has not been getting Lok Sabha seats to contest, the claim for an RS seat cannot be rejected.

In a fresh headache to the front, one more party came forward on Thursday raising claim for the seat. NCP is the latest to join the bandwagon, as the party has plans to field its state chief P C Chacko.

Speaking to TNIE, NCP leader and Forest Minister A K Saseendran confirmed that the party will raise the demand before the LDF. “All parties in the Left front have the right to raise such a demand. Nothing wrong in the party raising the same. A decision will be taken after holding discussions in the front,” said Saseendran.

NCP national leadership is also keen to send P C Chacko to the upper house. The NCP points out that while other parties have ditched the front often, the NCP remained with the Left front, and hence has a right to demand an RS seat. Earlier even when the party had demanded so, a Lok Sabha seat was not given. The front has often promised to consider the demand later. Now we are hopeful of getting an RS seat, said party sources.

Three seats will fall vacant in July as three senior Left leaders - CPM central committee member Elamaram Kareem, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam and Kerala Congress chief Jose K Mani - will complete their tenure.